Chickasha's Leg Lamp Positively Impacts Economy

The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce says the 50-foot tall leg lamp has positively impacted the economy and brought in more visitors last year.

Monday, December 25th 2023, 8:24 am

By: News 9


The City of Chickasha says the spirit of Christmas has brought the area an economic boom.

The chamber of commerce credits the 50-foot-tall leg lamp statue it built a year ago.

Since then, more people have visited overnight, and sales tax collections are also up.

More recently, a shop owner next door says Warner Brothers reached out to her and asked if she would sell their officially licensed "A Christmas Story" merchandise.

The Chickasha leg lamp and the downtown mercantile are both open year-round.

The shop sells officially licensed merchandise and Christmas-themed artwork from local artists.
