OU Professor Quickly Climbs Ladder To Success, Runs New Manufacturing Lab

Dr. Christopher Billings is running OU's new manufacturing lab that prints 3D parts and tools for Tinker Air Force Base at just 25 years old.

At just 25 years old, Dr. Christopher Billings is running The University of Oklahoma's new manufacturing lab that prints 3D parts and tools for Tinker Air Force Base.

He finished his doctoral degree in the summer of 2023 and is now teaching his passion to students who are just like him.

"Getting work here is a dream," said Billings.

Billings said he worked through all summers and breaks to finish up his education at OU as quickly as possible.

He believes his lifelong motivation to solve problems has helped him get to where he is now.

"I've seen myself grow tremendously through these last seven to eight years from not knowing any of the basics to now having a fantastic team surrounding me and helping me grow," said Billings.

As a sooner himself, Billings easily relates to students learning in the manufacturing lab.

"I feel like I have a large understanding of what the students are interested in and what the pitfalls could be that I can help solve," said Billings.

Billings grew up in Colorado and made his way to OU for its esteemed engineering program. After almost a decade in the sooner state, he says he has found his new home.

"The people here are amazing," said Billings. "We may not have the mountains, but the way of life is great."