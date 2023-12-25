Norman Woman Describes What Led To Shooting At Apartment Complex

A Norman woman witnessed the fallout after she said her neighbor shot a man and his daughter during an argument with his children's mother.

By: News 9

He's now in Cleveland County jail.

His neighbor said arguing is, unfortunately, normal when living in an apartment complex.

That neighbor, Joanna Fulton, said it was the gunshot that made her spring into action.

"We kept hearing gunshots, and my kids were like, 'Was that gunshots?' and I said no," Fulton said. "But then me and my sister and my mom all met in the living room, and we were like, wait a minute, it's gunshots."

Norman police said Demarcus Green, 27, got into an argument with the mother of his kids when another neighbor tried to intervene.

"He saw them arguing and tried to break up the fight; said Fulton, referencing another neighbor who tried to intervene. "Demarcus said for him to come down and fight him, and his wife said, 'he doesn't have a gun,' and they said, 'Well, looks like he has a gun.' The gentleman took one step down on the last step, and he got shot. Twice."

One of the shots also struck Green's 5-year-old daughter in the leg.

"At that point, I didn't know where the gunman was, if he was the gunman," Fulton said. "I just knew somebody needed help, so I ran upstairs."

Fulton realized shortly after the shots were fired just how bad the situation was.

"I knew I was going to see something not good, but I didn't know that's what I was going to see. And it was just a young many laying, covered in blood, with a gunshot wound," Fulton said.

The moments with her family now mean more than they ever did.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital, and Police said Green drove his daughter to the hospital himself and then surrendered to police.

There is no update on their condition.