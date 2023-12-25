'Tradition Is Everything': Edmond Couple Puts On Free Christmas Lights Show

An Edmond family puts on a spectacular Christmas lights display together every year for people to enjoy and create lasting memories.

-

Every family has their way of celebrating Christmas with traditions that span generations.

"Tradition is everything," Abigail Davis said. "You can look back on your childhood and be like, I remember that place. I remember being happy in those moments."

Abigail lives on Rockwood Drive in Edmond, where she and her husband share their traditions in spectacular fashion each year.

"We get to create those memories for people," she said.

They have branded their Christmas display 'The Lights on Rockwood.’ Abigail handles the marketing, while her husband Brandon is the brains behind the operation.

"You can't really tell but there's controllers placed all around the yard," he said.

Brandon hand makes every prop and programs every light.

"You have to go channel by channel, and pretty much you're telling each strand of light what to do and when," Brandon explained. "As soon as the lights come down, we start planning for the following year.”

The light show is a year-long labor of love for the Davis family.

"All the kids hanging out the sunroof singing, that just makes it all worth it to us," Brandon said.

The Davis' also never charge or take donations; they say they never will.

"This is our gift to the community, and we want anyone and everyone to come out and enjoy it," Brandon said.

"I remember every year going out and seeing Christmas lights with my family," Abigail added, explaining how her family traditions have grown and evolved within her own family. "It's so fun to be one of the stops on the list of traditions."

The lights show allows the Davis’ to help create memories for every family who stops at their house.

"People reach out to us all the time and say you are now part of our family tradition every Christmas,” Abigail said. "It just warms your heart to hear that.”

The Lights on Rockwood is located at 1300 Rockwood Drive. Each year, the show starts on Thanksgiving and runs through New Year's Day, from 6 to 9 p.m. every day.



