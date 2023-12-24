Star running back Ollie Gordon announced his return to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

'I'm Home': Oklahoma State Running Back Ollie Gordon Announces His Return To The Cowboys

Returning to a backfield near you... in America's brightest orange.

He shared the news with a video on social media that featured Pistol Pete and Oklahoma State President Kasey Shrum.

Gordon was named the winner of the 2023 Doak Walker Award and placed first team on the 2023 Walter Camp All-America team.

Last season, Gordon rushed for 1,614 yards to go with 20 touchdowns, leading the Cowboys to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship. The sophomore also had 37 receptions for 326 yards and a touchdown.