'I'm Home': Oklahoma State Running Back Ollie Gordon Announces His Return To The Cowboys

Star running back Ollie Gordon announced his return to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

Sunday, December 24th 2023, 3:22 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


STILLWATER, Okla. -

Returning to a backfield near you... in America's brightest orange.

Star running back Ollie Gordon announced his return to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

He shared the news with a video on social media that featured Pistol Pete and Oklahoma State President Kasey Shrum.

Gordon was named the winner of the 2023 Doak Walker Award and placed first team on the 2023 Walter Camp All-America team.

Last season, Gordon rushed for 1,614 yards to go with 20 touchdowns, leading the Cowboys to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship. The sophomore also had 37 receptions for 326 yards and a touchdown.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 24th, 2023

December 25th, 2023

December 25th, 2023

December 25th, 2023

Top Headlines

December 25th, 2023

December 25th, 2023

December 25th, 2023

December 25th, 2023