Your Vote Counts: Trump Off The Ballot And Oklahoma Charities

Sunday, December 24th 2023, 2:47 pm
In today's Your Vote Counts, Political analyst Scott Mitchell is joined by Rep. Jon Echols (R-90th District) and Rep. Jason Dunnington (D-88th District) to discuss Colorado's decision to take Donald Trump off the ballot and if that could happen in Oklahoma. They also talked about some of the charities in Oklahoma that they encourage viewers to support.
December 24th, 2023
December 25th, 2023
December 25th, 2023
December 25th, 2023
December 25th, 2023
December 25th, 2023
December 25th, 2023
December 25th, 2023