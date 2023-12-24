Your Vote Counts: Trump Off The Ballot And Oklahoma Charities

Political analyst Scott Mitchell is joined by Rep. Jon Echols and Rep. Jason Dunnington to discuss Colorado's decision to take Trump off the ballot, and they also gave a shout-out to some of their favorite charities.

Sunday, December 24th 2023, 2:47 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

In today's Your Vote Counts, Political analyst Scott Mitchell is joined by Rep. Jon Echols (R-90th District) and Rep. Jason Dunnington (D-88th District) to discuss Colorado's decision to take Donald Trump off the ballot and if that could happen in Oklahoma. They also talked about some of the charities in Oklahoma that they encourage viewers to support.

