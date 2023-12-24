Local Barbershop, Church Distribute Free Bicycles To Families

Fade N' Up barbershops partnered with a local church to make some Christmas wishes come true this weekend.

Christmas came early for hundreds of metro families thanks to some local organizations.

Sometimes, checking off the Christmas wish list can be difficult.

"The families we encounter could have no Christmas without somebody, a Good Samaritan, coming along," said senior pastor Azor Barnes of Saved By The Grace Restoration Ministries.

At the top of 9-year-old Marcquel Anglin's wish list is a brand-new bike, and he already has big plans.

"Ride my bike to school, come home.... and then ride it some more," Anglin said.

It's a gift you never forget.

"I remember too the first time that I got a bicycle," pastor Barnes said. "I was so overwhelmed."

He wants to bring that same joy to kids like Marcquel. His church Saved by Grace Ministries partnered with Fade N' Up barbershops to pull off the ultimate Christmas miracle.

"A lot of families can't afford to buy bicycles for their kids," he said.

Hundreds of cars lined up hours before the first bike was even handed out.

"I'm just overwhelmed with joy that we were able to do this and I know it's going to make a difference for a lot of families," Barnes said.

For kids like Marcquel, it's a moment he'll never forget.

"I can ride my bike around everywhere," he said.

Over 250 kids left with a bike in hand from the drive and organizers said it will only be bigger next year.



