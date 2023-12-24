Piedmont Police Officer Critically Injured In Le Flore County Crash

A Piedmont Police officer is hospitalized in critical condition following a motorcycle crash earlier this week.

By: News 9

The police department said officer Jeremy Furr was visiting family in Le Flore County when he failed to yield at a stop sign and hit a truck.

Officer Furr was med-flighted to an Arkansas hospital where the department said he was in ICU awaiting many surgeries.

Troopers said no one else was injured in the crash.