OHP: Kasey Alert Canceled, Missing 18-Year-Old Girl Located

Saturday, December 23rd 2023, 2:13 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Kasey Alert issued for an 18-year-old woman out of Oklahoma City has been canceled after law enforcement said she was located.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the woman was located but did not say her condition.

The alert was initially sent just after 2 p.m. on Saturday by OHP for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.


