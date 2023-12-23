OHP: Kasey Alert Canceled, Missing 18-Year-Old Girl Located

The Kasey Alert issued for an 18-year-old woman out of Oklahoma City has been canceled after law enforcement said she was located.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the woman was located but did not say her condition.

The alert was initially sent just after 2 p.m. on Saturday by OHP for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



