NPD: 1 Arrested, 2 Injured In Apartment Shooting, 5-Year-Old Shot In Leg

One person has been arrested after police responded to a report of a shooting in a Norman apartment complex on Friday night, according to Norman Police Department.

By: News 9

The scene was near Oak Tree Avenue and Southeast 12th Avenue and took place at around 9:15 p.m.

Police say the initial investigation indicates that the suspect, Demarcus Green, was in a domestic verbal argument with the mother of his children when a 21-year-old male bystander tried to intervene, and Green shot at him.

The victim was struck twice, and one shot accidentally hit Green's 5-year-old daughter in the leg; she was immediately taken to the hospital.

The 21-year-old male was transported to a hospital for treatment once police arrived on the scene.

The suspect had left the scene with the mother of his children to take his daughter to the hospital.

According to police, Green was arrested at the hospital and later booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on one complaint of assault with a deadly weapon and one complaint of reckless conduct with a firearm.

NPD says the incident remains under investigation by the NPD Criminal Investigations Division.