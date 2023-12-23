Sunbeam Family Services Raising Money To Help Community, Donations Matched

Sunbeam Family Services is raising money to continue their essential contributions to the community, a foundation will be matching all donations up to $60,000 through the end of the year.

By: News 9

Sunbeam Family Services is raising money to continue their essential contributions to the community.

They provide resources such as mental health services, early education programs, support for grandparents raising their grandchildren, and support for foster families and children in foster care.

Angie Doss with Sunbeam said through the end of the year, the McLaughlin Family Foundation will be matching donations dollar for dollar up to $60,000.

Doss said the money will be used to help build brighter futures for children and families in the community.

“That's going to support our foster families; that's going to provide support to grandparents who are raising their grandchildren,” Doss said. “It's going to help prepare babies and toddlers for school and life success. So that could be something as much as diapers or providing our wraparound support to the families.”