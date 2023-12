With Christmas on a Monday, the City of Oklahoma City is reminding residents of office closures and date changes.

By: News 9

City Of OKC Issues Procedural Changes Ahead Of Christmas

Trash and recycling pick up days will be moved to Wednesday.

EMBARK buses will still run, but on a weekend schedule.

And RAPID transit will operate on a 30-minute service. both riders are offering free fares.