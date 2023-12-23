The Oklahoma State Department of Education has published the full language of three new proposed administrative rules which were announced during its State Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

OSDE Releases Proposal For New Rules Around DEI And School Prayer

-

The Oklahoma State Department of Education has published the full language of three new proposed administrative rules which were announced during its State Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

The proposed rules target sexual misconduct, DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs in school, and protect voluntary prayer and a daily minute of silence in schools.

"We've ensured that we're not going to have any programs that have the type of indoctrination that label kids as oppressors, or oppressed, or victims because of their race," State Supt. Ryan Walters said on Thursday.

A 30-day public comment period will allow anyone to submit feedback on the proposed rules. After that, the legislature and Governor's office will then weigh in.

The full copies of the proposed rules are attached below.

﻿