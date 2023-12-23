It’s something most of us take for granted, toys for Christmas and pizza for the weekend, but after recognizing that isn’t the case for everyone, a local group has stepped in to deliver pizza and toys.

Something Good: Local Group Delivers Toys And Pizzas To Families For Christmas

“We have about thirty families, but in total, it’s about over two hundred individuals that we will see today,” Delisa Dean, coordinator for the pizza and toys delivery, said.

Delisa Dean is a former schoolteacher and she loved everything about teaching except one thing.

“I just kind of felt bad seeing a lot of my students go home without food. During the weekends they weren’t really eating, breaks they weren’t really eating,” Delisa said.

So, after talking with her father, a local pastor, they came up an idea.

“We wanted to partner with her, and she came up under the umbrella of prevailing community development, and we were able to help her with additional donations and volunteers,” David Dean, pastor of Prevailing church, said.

“And the holidays rolled around, and I just wanted to do something for families in the metro,” Delisa said.

However, as she recognized the need was greater than toys her project grew.

“Let’s just pass out pizzas, because pizza for us is just an everyday thing if we want it, but to a lot of the people that we serve it’s a luxury,” Delisa said.

The kids submitted their wish list for toys, and families submitted in their wish list for their pizza preferences.

“It almost feels one sided. It feels like we are the ones getting the most satisfaction,” David said.

The families were all appreciative, but so were the workers.

“It is a privilege to be able to help them,” Delisa said.