Tulsa Business Offers Last-Minute Gift Wrapping Service

With just a few days left until Christmas, it is crunch time to finish wrapping all those gifts.

By: News 9

-

With just a few days left until Christmas, it is crunch time to finish wrapping all those gifts.

Gift Wrapping Service Today in Tulsa wants to help relieve some of that stress. The owner, Arlanda Smith, offers mobile gift wrapping.

"Some clients, they prefer the in-home part of my business where they schedule an appointment. I go in, we meet, and they tell me what they are wanting," Smith said.

Smith can wrap gifts at a client' s home or there is an option to deliver the gifts to her and pick them up when she's finished. She also has several ways people can customize with certain wrapping paper, bows, ribbon, and color schemes.

"Some customers, they prefer certain colors to match their home decor, so I am all about whatever the customer wants," Smith said.

This is her third season gift wrapping for Green Country, but the skill is one she picked up decades ago while working at a mall in Nashville.

"I am originally from Tennessee, so that is where I started professionally gift wrapping around 1998," Smith said.

To make any gift wrap look professional, Smith has a few tips and tricks.

First, look for wrapping paper with a grid pattern. She said that can save a lot of time and headaches when measuring for the size of a particular gift.

Using colors and patterns that coordinate is also an easy way to stay organized.

"It makes it easy if you have three kids, maybe to have a different gift wrap for the children and a different gift wrap for adults," Smith said.

Finally, the secret ingredient to a nice even seam is opting for double-sided tape.

Smith said this little bit of effort goes a long way.

"People will remember how you make them feel," she said. "When they see that you have taken that extra time to make something beautiful for them, they will remember that."

It is not too late to book a gift-wrapping service before the holidays. Everything is done by appointment. To set up a time to meet with Smith call 918-853-2811.