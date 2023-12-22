Norman North Pom Brings Home 6 State Titles

The Norman North Pom team is celebrating after bringing home the most titles won at the competition by their program this season.

By: News 9

Norman North’s pom team is celebrating after their record-breaking win.

This is the most titles won at the competition by their program this season.

"Winning six is a huge record for us and the whole state of Oklahoma,” head coach Liz Smith said.

Smith says the team took home the night's biggest win, taking the highest score in the 6A large varsity jazz category.

Smith says the girls train four times a week and have guest choreographers come in to help get them prepped for the big competition.

Smith has been leading and choreographing dances for the pom team for six years.

Seniors Bella Grogan and Jaycee Tippens say it took a lot of hard work to get to this point, and they look forward to the rest of their senior year.

"During Thanksgiving break, we practiced every single day and 6 hours, so we poured a ton of hard work into that," said Tippens.

The team is heading to Florida next for the National Dance Alliance competition.