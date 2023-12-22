'An At The Park Move' Chet Holmgren Talks Wild Dunk

Chet Holmgren is the center of attention on the OKC Thunder after his dunk that had the Paycom Center cheering the loudest they had all night.

By: News 9

Thunder big man Chet Holmgren is already one of the rising stars on an OKC team full of them.

He's getting buzz as a possible Rookie of the Year candidate, according to ESPN, and was among the league leaders in blocks going into Thursday's game against Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Clippers.

But a dunk in the third quarter of OKC's 134-115 win sent the 7'1" into a new level of stardom.

Chet first made LA's Ivica Zubac flinch, tossed the ball against the backboard, then collected his own change in a dunk that had the Paycom Center rocking midway through the 3rd quarter.

"That was one of the loudest times the crowd was tonight," said Thunder head coach Mark Daignault. "When he did that, I was more focused on the fans than the game."

The bucket was two of Chet's 23 points on the night.

He told Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee and the media after the game it was just a matter of capitalizing on Zubac biting on the fake and then finishing.

"At the end of the day, if I pump fake and Zubac doesn't jump, it never happens in the first place," Holmgren said, "it's just what the game gave me."

Thunder guard Lu Dort said he's pulled off moves like that in high school but not in the association.

"That was a crazy play," he said. "In this league, doing that, especially as a rookie, it takes a lot."

Shai Gilgeous Alexander, who led all scorers with 31 points, was less impressed.

"He's seven feet, so he better have that in him."