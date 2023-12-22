OCPD Locates Stolen Car Suspect After Fleeing A Crash

Oklahoma City Police have found a suspect who crashed a stolen car in a neighborhood near Northwest 26th Street and Drexel Boulevard.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police have found a suspect who crashed a stolen car in a neighborhood near Northwest 26th Street and Drexel Boulevard.

Police say they located a stolen vehicle, attempted to pull it over when it crashed, and the suspect fled on foot.

After about an hour, police say they located the suspect.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.