OCPD Locates Stolen Car Suspect After Fleeing A Crash

Friday, December 22nd 2023, 6:16 am
Oklahoma City Police have found a suspect who crashed a stolen car in a neighborhood near Northwest 26th Street and Drexel Boulevard.
Police say they located a stolen vehicle, attempted to pull it over when it crashed, and the suspect fled on foot.
After about an hour, police say they located the suspect.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
