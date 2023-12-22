Supt. Ryan Walters Announced New Administrative Rules In State Board Of Education Meeting

Oklahoma's State Board of Education met on Thursday, and Superintendent Ryan Walters announced new administrative rules which he hopes will take effect in early 2024.

Oklahoma's State Board of Education met on Thursday to discuss a wide-ranging span of agenda items.

During the nearly 4-hour-long meeting, a presentation from Tusa Public Schools and questions related to its accreditation were the main focus of the board.

But at the beginning, Superintendent Ryan Walters announced new administrative rules which he hopes will take effect in early 2024.

"Really excited to be ending DEI in our classrooms, to be ending drag queens in the schools, and to get a focus back on the basics and passing a new rural charter school in the state," Walters said while avoiding further questions related to a subpoena issued by State Representatives a few days prior.

Walters also acknowledged a new lawsuit against himself and the department but said it would not change or deter his efforts.

The department stated it would release the proposed language for the new administrative rules on Friday. People will have 30 days to submit public comments on the proposed rules before they can become official.