Southbound Lanes of I-35 Near SW 15th St. Now Open After Crash

Thursday, December 21st 2023, 7:49 pm
All lanes of southbound Interstate 35 were closed south of Interstate 40 near Southwest 15th Street and the westbound Interstate 40 off-ramp to southbound Interstate 35 are closed due to a crash Thursday night, according to OHP.
The crash involved a jackknifed semi truck.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
December 21st, 2023
December 22nd, 2023
December 22nd, 2023
December 22nd, 2023
December 22nd, 2023
December 22nd, 2023
December 22nd, 2023
December 22nd, 2023