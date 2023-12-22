Southbound Lanes of I-35 Near SW 15th St. Now Open After Crash

All lanes of SB I-35 are closed south of I-40 near SW15th Street, as well as the WB I-40 off-ramp to SB I-35 were closed due to a crash.

Thursday, December 21st 2023, 7:49 pm

By: News 9


All lanes of southbound Interstate 35 were closed south of Interstate 40 near Southwest 15th Street and the westbound Interstate 40 off-ramp to southbound Interstate 35 are closed due to a crash Thursday night, according to OHP.

The crash involved a jackknifed semi truck.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
