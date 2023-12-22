Car Dealership Provides Toys For Kids, Shares In The Love

In today's Something Good News 9's Mike Glover spoke with leaders of Joe Cooper Hispano on how they make sure Oklahomans feel loved this holiday season.

For kids, getting a toy for Christmas should never be a concern, and so Joe Cooper Hispano is doing what it can to make sure this Christmas is merry and bright.

“I’m giving toys away. I’m putting smiles on kids’ faces,” said Alma Anguiano, spokesperson for Joe Cooper Hispano.

This is year three for the big toy giveaway. “There’s a lot of families that really don’t have toys for the kids because there are other priorities,” said Anguiano.

The event has grown into much more than toys, they even have Disney characters. “There’s going to be a drama. A lot of people were involved in acting and the media team prepared the whole scenario. Seventy-something volunteers from Iglesia,” said Moises Pichardo, campus pastor at Victory Church Iglesia.

There was food for everyone and enough toys for over five hundred kids. “I just wanted to do a Christmas where the kids remember getting a nice toy that they want, that they like,” said Anguiano.

The doors open to everyone, no questions asked. “Sometimes it’s not even the present, it’s just the simple fact that you are giving a hug to somebody,” said Pichardo. “Nobody here is perfect, we all have our good parts and bad parts, but through the Lord, and everything that we do, it’s mostly the good that’s within us that helps us all out,” said guest Pablo Morales.

All the work and money put into the night for one reason. “My hope is that the people can feel love. A lot of the Hispanic people here they don’t have their family here,” said Pichardo.

“We really try to live by what we say, which is, who loves you Oklahoma, we want to make sure that people know that we do love them,” said Anguiano.