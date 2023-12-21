Lanes On I-235, Ramp Onto I-35 Now Open After Diesel Fuel Leak

All southbound lanes of Interstate 235 southbound at Interstate 40, as well as the ramp from I-40 westbound to Interstate 35 southbound, are closed according to OHP.

By: News 9

According to OHP, all lanes of Interstate 235 southbound at Interstate 40, as well as the ramp from I-40 westbound to Interstate 35 southbound, were closed due to a disabled commercial vehicle leaking diesel fuel Thursday night.

All lanes and the ramp are now open, as of 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.

