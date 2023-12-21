Movie Man: 3 New Films Coming To Theaters On Christmas Day

Three new movies are hitting the big screen on Christmas Day.

By: News 9

Aquaman 2:

Among the movies opening we have an animated feature and a romantic comedy to name a few. But first, a big fish is trying to reel in some folks at the box office. Jason Momoa returns in the sequel to Aquaman. Aquaman now has a job. He’s looking after a kingdom of oh a half a billion as king of Atlantis. But of course, not everything comes easily for him this go-round as the Black Manta returns in hopes of taking him out.

Iron Claw:

Iron Claw is based on the true story of the Von Erich brothers. They made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 80’s. The film stars Zac Efron and jeremy allen white.

American Fiction:

American Fiction is an impressive satirical comedy with a standout performance from star Jeffrey Wright. From first-time director Cord Jefferson, the story utilizes a 22-year-old book to mock how Hollywood and others strive to market the African American experience.

Anyone But You:

Anyone But You is an R-rated comedy about a couple who after an amazing date, find that their fiery attraction turns ice cold…that is until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. And they pretend to be a couple.

The Boys In The Boat:

Three films are opening on Monday, Christmas day, the first of which is directed by George Clooney. I can highly recommend the very enjoyable movie called The Boys In The Boat. Based on the novel, this true story follows the University of Washington’s rowing team from its depression era beginnings to winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. This is pg-13.

Ferrari:

This turbo-charged very good film stars Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari and how he made his innovative auto company survive while balancing a rocking marriage and a child and a mistress. Shailene Woodley and Penelope Cruz also star. I agree with the assessment of a colleague who said this is fast the furious with a brain.

The Color Purple:

Finally, the feature take on the Broadway musical and reboot of Steven Spielberg’s multi-nominated 1985 film The Color Purple is also opening.