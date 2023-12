Annie Perkins, the Development & Marketing Manager for the Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma joined the News 9 team to share more about the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, You Can Be A Bell Ringer Too

The clock is ticking to donate or become a Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army.

Annie Perkins, the Development & Marketing Manager for the Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma joined the News 9 team to share more.

If you want to register to be a bell ringer, visit: https://registertoring.com/

If you'd like to donate visit: https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/central-oklahoma/waystogive