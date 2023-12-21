22-Year-Old Man Killed In Crash In McClain County

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old man was killed in a crash in McClain County on Wednesday.

Thursday, December 21st 2023, 3:19 pm

By: News 9


A 22-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash near State Highway 59, in McClain County on Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 11:00 a.m. on SH-59 near Hopping Avenue, according to officials.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated that 22-year-old Hayden Stanley was transported from the scene to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff. 

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two vehicles were traveling eastbound on SH-59, when a vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto Hopping Avenue was struck by Stanley’s vehicle attempting to pass by.

The driver of the other vehicle has no report of injury.
