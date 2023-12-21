22-Year-Old Man Killed In Crash In McClain County

Thursday, December 21st 2023, 3:19 pm
A 22-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash near State Highway 59, in McClain County on Wednesday.
The crash occurred around 11:00 a.m. on SH-59 near Hopping Avenue, according to officials.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated that 22-year-old Hayden Stanley was transported from the scene to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two vehicles were traveling eastbound on SH-59, when a vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto Hopping Avenue was struck by Stanley’s vehicle attempting to pass by.
The driver of the other vehicle has no report of injury.
December 21st, 2023
December 20th, 2023
December 13th, 2023
November 10th, 2023
December 22nd, 2023
December 22nd, 2023
December 22nd, 2023
December 22nd, 2023