Donations Accepted To Help Family Of Grady County 7-Year-Old Killed In Wreck

Donations are being welcomed for a family who lost a 7-year-old girl in a crash in Grady County.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 6:19 p.m. Monday on County Road 1290 at County Street 2780 a few miles southwest of Pocasset.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said 53-year-old Jera Smith and three children, ages 5, 7, and 10, were in the SUV when it crashed. The 7-year-old girl died while the two other children suffered head and torso injuries, OHP said. The 5-year-old boy was stable at last check while the 10-year-old girl was in fair condition.

Meanwhile, Smith was in critical condition, OHP said. All four victims are from Verden, but investigators have not released the names of the children.

Everyone was wearing a seatbelt, OHP added.

Verden Public Schools said the 7-year-old girl who died was a second-grader at Verden Elementary. "Our hearts are broken (Tuesday) morning as we mourn the loss of a precious member of our school family," Superintendent Mickey Edwards said in a letter to parents.

The district announced on Wednesday that donations for the victim's family can be dropped off at Verden First Baptist Church at 120 U.S. Highway 62, Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and during services on Wednesdays and Sundays. "Our prayers are with the family and community during this time," the church said in a Facebook post.

Edwards said in the letter that counselors were available Tuesday to support grieving students.

"Verden is a close-knit school community. In our school family, no one experiences pain or loss alone. Our students, parents and staff take pride in caring for one another," Edwards wrote. "Please continue to keep the student's family in your thoughts and prayers."

The district also announced that the elementary Christmas program was postponed until after the holiday break. The district will contact families when a new date is set.