OKC Holiday Trash, Recycling And Other City Services

With Christmas on Monday, the City of Oklahoma City is reminding residents of office closures and date changes.

By: News 9

Trash and recycling pick-up days will be moved to Wednesday.

All City offices will be closed.

EMBARK buses will still run but on a weekend schedule.

RAPID transit will operate on a 30-minute service; both riders are offering free fares.