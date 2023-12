OHP: Kasey Alert For 46-Year-Old OKC Man Canceled

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has canceled a Kasey Alert for a 46-year-old man last seen in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

OHP says Nelson Gramajo was last seen on Thursday morning near Rockwell and Reno Avenue.

He was seen in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with dealer plate 4166.

OHP says a possible suspect in this alert could be Michael Thompson and an unknown Hispanic male.