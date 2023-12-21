Family Sues State Supt. Walters Over Gender Identification Rules

In a story first published by Oklahoma Watch, the family of a Moore transgender student is asking the Oklahoma State Department of Education to stop a rule "prohibiting gender changes in school records."

By: News 9

Oklahoma State Supt. Ryan Walters and others have been sued on behalf of a family over issues regarding gender identification.

In a story first published by Oklahoma Watch, the family of a Moore transgender student is asking the Oklahoma State Department of Education to stop a rule "prohibiting gender changes in school records."

"Walters and the State Board have repeatedly denied the existence of transgender students, insisting their genders are merely a fabrication of the ‘woke left’,” said Colleen McCarty, Executive Director of Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice. "This signaling from the board makes it clear their intent is gender discrimination against our client under Title IX which is supposed to prevent schools and educational bodies from discriminating on the basis of gender."

Among those sued include Walters, and state board members Don Burdick, Sara Lepak, Kendra Wasson, Katie Quebedeaux, Zachary Archer, and former state board member Suzanne Reynolds.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters released a statement in response:

“Radical gender theory has led some people to fight the obvious, God-given biological nature of human beings: that there are two genders, male and female,” said Walters. “Our pronoun policy aligns with common sense, truth, and reality and protects schools and teachers from unfounded accusations of discrimination. This frivolous lawsuit, propped up by the extreme left, is an unserious distraction from the very serious business of improving Oklahoma schools for all our students.”