Tonight On News 9 At 4, 5 And 6 p.m.

Here's a preview of some of our leading stories tonight at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. on News 9. Refresh this page for daily updates.

By: News 9

-

Watch News 9 Livestream

First, at 4, the details in a police pursuit that ended in a car crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

An Oklahoma police chief is being arrested. Find out why, at 5.

Then at 6, Meteorologist David Payne is in the Bob Mills Weather Center to break down a second storm rolling into the weekend.

Also at 6, the Oklahoma State Department of Education is taking aim at DEI institutions in the state. See the breakdown tonight.



