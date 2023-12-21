Tonight On News 9 At 4, 5 And 6 p.m.

Thursday, December 21st 2023, 12:31 pm
First, at 4, the details in a police pursuit that ended in a car crash in northwest Oklahoma City.
An Oklahoma police chief is being arrested. Find out why, at 5.
Then at 6, Meteorologist David Payne is in the Bob Mills Weather Center to break down a second storm rolling into the weekend.
Also at 6, the Oklahoma State Department of Education is taking aim at DEI institutions in the state. See the breakdown tonight.
