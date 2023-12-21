Damon Wayans Jr. Comes To OKC For 3 Nights Of Comedy

Damon Wayans Jr. will be performing at the Bricktown Comedy Club later this month; News 9 spoke with him about what to expect from his three-night stay in OKC.

By: News 9

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans Jr. will be coming to Oklahoma City to perform at the Bricktown Comedy Club at the end of December.

Wayans said he will have two shows each night on Dec. 29, 30, and 31.

“Come laugh, it's going to be a lot of fun,” Wayans said. “I make fun of everything, I make fun of myself, my family, friends, society, it's gonna be great.”

He said he hopes people will come to laugh and look back on the year and laugh.

“We had the weirdest, fastest year I think we've ever had in our lives. And I think it's cool to kind of sit amongst people that you enjoy being with and kind of critique it,” Wayans said.

Wayans comes from a large family, some in the spotlight themselves. His father, Damon Wayans Sr., is also a well-known comedian and actor.

Wayans said he draws a lot of inspiration from his family and uses his dad for content.

“He made a big chunk of his career, stand-up wise, making fun of me. So I felt like it was only right to roast him back,” Wayans said.

While most people may know him from hit television shows and movies like "New Girl" and "The Other Guys," he said his stand-up career has always been important to him.

“A lot of people know me from, you know, television and stuff like that. But my first love has always been stand-up,” Wayans said.

He said he is looking forward to coming back to Oklahoma and remembers the weather and the food from his last visit.

“I cannot wait. It's gonna be so much fun,” Wayans said.

Tickets are on sale now and are available at The Bricktown Comedy Club website. CLICK HERE for more information.