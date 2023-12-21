ODOC: Inmate Escapes Corrections Center, Reported Missing

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has reported an inmate walkaway late Wednesday night.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says an inmate at the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center walked away Wednesday evening and is missing.

Correctional officers say they noticed Jahari Johnson was missing last night when he wasn’t present for bed checks.

An emergency count and search of facility grounds were conducted, and officers were unable to locate him, according to ODOC.

Johnson is 20 years old and was serving time on a gun charge.

ODOC is asking if you see Johnson or have any information on his whereabouts, call the police.