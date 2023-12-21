ODOC: Inmate Escapes Corrections Center, Reported Missing

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has reported an inmate walkaway late Wednesday night.

Thursday, December 21st 2023, 10:14 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says an inmate at the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center walked away Wednesday evening and is missing. 

Correctional officers say they noticed Jahari Johnson was missing last night when he wasn’t present for bed checks. 

An emergency count and search of facility grounds were conducted, and officers were unable to locate him, according to ODOC. 

Johnson is 20 years old and was serving time on a gun charge. 

ODOC is asking if you see Johnson or have any information on his whereabouts, call the police. 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 21st, 2023

December 13th, 2023

December 6th, 2023

December 6th, 2023

Top Headlines

December 22nd, 2023

December 22nd, 2023

December 22nd, 2023

December 22nd, 2023