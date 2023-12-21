Oklahoma’s Electric Cooperatives Bring Electricity To Guatemalan Homes Ahead Of Christmas

Oklahoma's Electric Cooperatives are lighting up lives in Guatemala this Christmas season by wiring nearly 200 homes with electricity.

By: News 9

Oklahoma's Electric Cooperatives wired nearly 200 homes in Guatemalan villages so residents could receive electricity before Christmas.

Eight volunteers of electricians and linemen from Oklahoma embarked on a mission in Guatemala to safely wire 200 homes.

Volunteers with the Oklahoma Electric Co-op say the mission empowered 1,200 farmers and their families to increase incomes of economic opportunity.

Jarrod Hooper, with Cotton Electric, was the project team leader. He said the villagers they helped were welcoming.

"What we saw out there was a lot of hard workers; the villagers would help in and do whatever you needed to do, the kids would play with you every chance they got, they would even help out and carry your stuff for you," Hooper said.

Hooper says the teams installed breaker boxes, light sockets, outlets, and switches.

Hooper says he is grateful to give the gift of light this holiday season and help families improve the quality of life.

Stefanie Jones was the first female co-op volunteer to go on a mission like this. She said she will always remember the villagers' kindness.

“I just enjoyed learning about them; I learned about their houses and wanted to know what they were cooking because inevitably, a woman would be in there cooking while I'm trying to wire the kitchen," Jones said.

Volunteers got back Friday night. Hooper and Jones say now families will have access to electricity just in time for Christmas.

This was the sixth mission sponsored by Oklahoma Electric Cooperative.