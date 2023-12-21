OSDE Holds Final Meeting Of Year, Discussing Accreditation

The Oklahoma State Department of Education will hold its final state board of education meeting later today. They have a full agenda of discussion including State Superintendent Ryan Walters' new accreditation proposal.

By: News 9

The state board of education meets for the final time this year today.

The agenda includes another discussion about State Superintendent Ryan Walters' proposal to change accreditation rules, among other things.

His plan would put more focus on academic success, specifically dropping a district's accreditation if schools perform less than 50% in academic standards like basic math.

Districts that don't meet the target would see an accreditation drop but also get more state aid to help kids get caught up.

Walters says his plan will help boost standards statewide.

“This is about outcomes, and it gives them something to show success to show that they are moving in the right direction,” Walters said.

The proposal is expected to go before the state board of education and state lawmakers next year.

This all comes as the state's largest school district, Tulsa Public Schools, is set to provide an update on its efforts to improve its accreditation status.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters and board members have been looking closely at Tulsa Public Schools since earlier this year.

Today is the first time new permanent superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson will update board members on her district's progress.

Tulsa public schools board members took the interim off her title earlier this month.

The recent hire has had mixed reactions on both sides of the aisle.

“She has a proven record of turning schools around. She’s had every position just about. She is the most qualified, and she’s in it for the kids,” Shawna Mott-Wright, with the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association, said.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters says he welcomes Dr. Johnson but has a close warning for the district.

He issued a statement about her hiring, which said:

“TPS is barreling toward drastic action being taken because the district has been unable to make the tough decisions necessary to turn the district around.”

The board of education will discuss this, among several other interesting topics, today at 1 p.m.

News 9 will be here inside the meeting and have that coverage tonight.