Oklahoma County Jail Detainees Create Ornaments for Loved Ones

Inmates at Oklahoma County Detention Center created ornaments for their loved ones to display on a Christmas tree.

-

Being incarcerated is difficult at any time, but especially during the holidays. At the Oklahoma County Detention Center, a new program is giving hope to its detainees by allowing them to send special messages to loved ones from behind bars.

“I've been here for almost 12 months,” said detainee Precious Young. “I came in on Christmas.”

However, this Christmas, Young will be home, getting out on Christmas Eve. “I am looking forward to seeing my son and my mom and my dog,” she said. “I’m just looking forward to being back out.”

Until then, Young and the other residents are spreading cheer, decorating their pods through a program with the jail’s new Care Unit. “It gives the girls something to do and makes the pod a little more lively than just having to sit around and look at the blank walls,” Young said.

The residents are also creating something special. “The women are more receptive than the men, but we did have a lot of men that kind of softened up and they realized the message behind what we're trying to do for them,” said OCDC CEO Brandi Garner.

Garner said that message is to send a message to their loved ones by writing them down on paper ornaments. “There are a lot of ornaments that are almost heartbreaking,” Garner said. “There was one from one resident saying ‘I promise I’m going to do good this time.’”

Each message is different, some are simple like this one reading “Merry Christmas, I love you, 2023.” While others are more personal, like this one, “I want you to know you are my rock and my heart, I love you to the moon and back, love mumma.”

However, all are from the heart. “Projects like this give them a little bit of hope, it humanizes them,” Garner said. “It lets people know that they’re not forgotten and that we do care.”

For Precious, her time is almost up. “I’ve never been in this situation before,” Young said. “I don't want to do it again, but it was a learning experience and I’m ready for it to be over.”

The ornaments will be placed on a tree in the public lobby of the jail through Christmas. Families can pick them up and take them home next week. For more information on the Care Unit, click here: https://www.okcountydc.net/care/info