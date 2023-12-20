Links Mentioned On Dec. 20, 2023

By: News 9

Links Mentioned On Dec. 20, 2023

Okla. AG Online Tip Form: CLICK HERE to learn more about Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond's online tip form, where anyone can report alleged illegal activities related to energy costs during the February 2021 winter storm.

OKC Memorial Marathon 5K Training: Click here for more information on the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.