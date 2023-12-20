Crews Battled Fire In NW OKC Tuesday Night

Oklahoma City Fire Department battled a fire in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

The fire was located near Northwest 23rd Street and North Western Avenue. OCFD said the fire was on the back side of a large vacant house that spread to the rest of the house.

OCFD evacuated adjacent buildings and closed 23rd Street for several hours while fighting the fire.

OCFD said that no one was hurt, and nearby houses had no fire damage.

OCFD also said there have been multiple fires at the same house before.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

