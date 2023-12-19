Medical Minute: Minimally Invasive Surgery To Curb Birth Defects

Minimally invasive surgery is giving babies with birth defects a normal life.

Tuesday, December 19th 2023, 4:36 pm

By: News 9


One in every 33 babies are born with a birth defect each year.

It impacts how the body looks, works, or both. Many can be corrected, yet some create lifelong challenges.

New advancements in minimally invasive surgery are giving some of these babies hope of a completely normal life -- correcting their birth defects before they celebrate their first birthday.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 19th, 2023

December 20th, 2023

December 20th, 2023

December 20th, 2023

Top Headlines

December 20th, 2023

December 20th, 2023

December 20th, 2023

December 20th, 2023