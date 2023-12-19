Medical Minute: Minimally Invasive Surgery To Curb Birth Defects

Minimally invasive surgery is giving babies with birth defects a normal life.

By: News 9

One in every 33 babies are born with a birth defect each year.

It impacts how the body looks, works, or both. Many can be corrected, yet some create lifelong challenges.

New advancements in minimally invasive surgery are giving some of these babies hope of a completely normal life -- correcting their birth defects before they celebrate their first birthday.







