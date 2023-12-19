Scammers Turn To Impersonating Law Enforcement, Using Bitcoin ATMs

Scammers are getting more detailed, and making it harder to tell if the person on the phone is real or fake.

By: News 9

Ken Kappers said it started with a phone call-- about a suspicious purchase on Amazon.

It soon spiraled into an international money laundering investigation... involving the Department of Justice, the DEA, and the Attorney General.

Kappers was told his account had been compromised-- and after multiple transfers and discussions with officers in different law enforcement departments-- the outlook wasn't good.

The only problem-- none of it was real.

The scammers wanted Ken to drain the remaining money in his bank account-- and transfer it over to a Bitcoin ATM where it would be better protected. It's a scam that's been on the rise across the state.

Authorities say Bitcoin machines are an easy way to use cash for cryptocurrency, which is harder to track down than a wire transfer for a check.

But scammers add legitimacy to the story by spoofing police department numbers, along with the real names of people working at the department.

Ken says he received a call from Edmond's non-emergency line, with someone claiming to be Edmond's PIO, Emily Ward. Fortunately, Ken hung up.

Another scam on the rise in our state-- is one involving gift cards.

Edmond Police say a woman recently fell victim to a con that caused her to lose $40,000.

