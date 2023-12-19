Oklahoma AG Launches Online Tip Form, Report Alleged Illegal Activity During Feb. 2021 Winter Storm

Oklahoma Attorney General, Gentner Drummond launched an online tip form where anyone can report alleged illegal activities related to energy costs during the February 2021 winter storm.

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

-

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond launched an online tip form where anyone can report allegedly illegal conduct related to energy costs during the February 2021 winter storm.

The tipline can be located on the Attorney General’s website (oag.ok.gov).

The tipline is said to collect information about market manipulation and/or other questionable activity related to artificially inflated natural gas prices during the February 2021 winter storm.

“I encourage anyone with information about entities that may have engaged in market manipulation or other illegal activity to provide details to my office by using the tipline,” Drummond said. “As attorney general, I am committed to holding accountable bad actors and to return what was taken from ratepayers.”

Earlier this year, Drummond announced that Oklahoma City law firm Foshee and Yaffe would be representing Oklahoma in possible legal action related to potential market manipulation.

Related: Oklahomans Paying For 2021 Winter Storm For Decades

Related: Possible Illegal Conduct, Market Manipulation: Attorney General Investigating Utility Prices From 2021 Winter Storm

Why is Attorney General Drummond Investigating Oklahoma Utilities?

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in July he was going after the companies that he says reaped billions of dollars from Oklahoma families and businesses. Drummond said the state's oil and gas companies and utilities were not to blame. Rather it was those who sold natural gas at exorbitant prices during the storm.

The attorney general's announcement followed a News 9 and Oklahoma Watch investigation into utility prices following the winter storm.

At the height of the winter storm in February 2021, Natural Gas prices on the spot market in the Sooner State soared more than 600 times the typical price before the storm, with Oklahomans paying the highest prices in the nation.

The tipline is available here, or by visiting www.oag.ok.gov.