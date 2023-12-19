6 In Custody, Accused Of Trying To Rob A Homeless Person At Gunpoint

Officers say the group, which included minors tried to rob a homeless person before leading police on a short car chase.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police say six people, including minors are in custody after an armed robbery attempt near 1245 Southwest 29th, and Blackwelder.

Officers said that a black SUV pulled up to the 7-Eleven on Tuesday morning, and the driver pointed a handgun at a homeless man outside. The suspects threatened the man and told them to hand over his money, but police said the victim didn't have anything to give.

The suspects drove off where they were later spotted by police. They led police on a short chase before ditching the car. Police say all were then taken into custody, with some being found in a backyard nearby.

Police said a black semi-auto handgun and mask was recovered from the SUV. The victim told police that they did not want to press charges.