Drunken Driver Seriously Injures Toddler Near Edmond, Sheriff Says

A toddler was injured in a crash caused by a drunken driver. Body camera footage shows moments after the crash.

A man already convicted of DUI allegedly drove drunk again, causing a crash that seriously injured a toddler in Oklahoma County, investigators said.

The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Portland Avenue and Covell Road west of Edmond, said Sheriff Tommie Johnson. An SUV was waiting at a red light when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck, being driven by 38-year-old Ryan Kelley, of Sand Springs, Johnson said. "He plows at them, I think upwards of 80 miles an hour is what I was told," said Johnson.

Inside the SUV was a 1-and-a-half-year-old boy, along with his mom and dad, Johnson said. The family posted on Facebook that while the parents suffered some minor cuts and bruises, the toddler suffered a concussion and a small brain bleed. He was expected to be discharged from the hospital on Monday, according to his family. "Do you see the passion of the parents that are there? We often say it's not the driver of the vehicle that ends up hurt many times in these situations. It's just the innocent bystander," Johnson said.

Johnson said witnesses reported that Kelley was swerving on the road prior to crashing into the victim's SUV. There were no visible skid marks on the road, indicating that the suspect's pickup did not slow down prior to the collision.

Kelley admitted to drinking six hard seltzers and some tequila before getting behind the wheel, Johnson said. "They're saying they could smell alcohol coming from his vehicle," a firefighter told a responding deputy in bodycam footage released by the Sheriff's Office.

The bodycam footage also showed the interaction between the responding deputy and Kelley.

"How you feeling?" the deputy asked.

"Not too good. I'm worried about their kid," Kelley responded.

"You been drinking today? How much?" the deputy questioned.

"Obviously too much," Kelley answered.





Kelley was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, said the Sheriff's Office. He faces a complaint of suspicion of DUI. Investigators sent his bloodwork to the OSBI to get tested, Johnson said. Kelley was already convicted of DUI in 2017.

Johnson said there is no excuse for drunk driving and law enforcement will have increased patrols as Christmas and New Year's Day draw closer.