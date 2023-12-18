New Details Released In Deadly NE OKC Car Crash That Killed 1

New details from police were released in a NE OKC crash, that killed one person.

Police released new information on Monday following a car crash that killed a metro man and injured his passengers over the weekend.

The other driver was booked into jail after police suspected 31-year-old Derek Strother was driving under the influence.

Police said 51-year-old Myreon Lacey was making a left turn at an intersection in northeast Oklahoma City on Sunday when a speeding Strother ran a red light and hit Lacey’s vehicle.

The crash at northeast 23rd Street and Jordan Avenue was heard by everyone in the area Sunday afternoon. “It was a terrible noise,” said Charles Barnett, witness. “One you won’t forget.”

Charles Barnett said he noticed the suspect driving recklessly and speeding before the deadly crash. “He was driving like he was on the interstate going 70 to 80 miles per hour, west on 23rd,” said Barnett.

Police said Lacey and his two passengers were turning left onto 23rd Street when Strother slammed into him. Witnesses said Good Samaritans stopped to help Lacey before paramedics arrived. “He was not ejected,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “He was removed from the vehicle immediately after the crash and they were trying to render aid to him but sadly unable to save him.”

The victim's passengers were injured and taken to a local hospital along with Strother who was suspected of DUI. “The driver showed signs of impairment,” said Knight. “Driver was transported to an area hospital as he had injuries that needed treatment.”

After Strother was released from the hospital he was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. “Ultimately he was arrested on a laundry list of charges including DUI and also murder in the second degree,” said Knight.

Police said Strother was also driving with a suspended license.