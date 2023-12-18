6 Transported To Hospital After Rollover Crash In NE OKC

Authorities responded to a reported rollover crash involving two vehicles in NE OKC.

Monday, December 18th 2023, 2:40 pm

By: News 9


Six people were transported to a local hospital after a rollover crash in northeast Oklahoma City.

Authorities say it was a two-vehicle crash off Interstate 44 eastbound, near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Oklahoma City police confirmed that the vehicle that rolled had two adults and 6 children in it. The children were all in car seats, and all six people were transported as a precaution. None of the injuries are life-threatening. 

There are reports of a traffic light being hit in the crash as well.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
