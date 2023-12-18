Semi Catches Fire In Creek County; Turner Turnpike Open Again

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Troopers have not provided an update on the condition of the driver.

Monday, December 18th 2023, 6:37 am

By: News 9


The Turner Turnpike has reopened in Creek County after a late-night semi-truck fire.

It happened in the westbound lanes between Stroud and Bristow Sunday night just after 10. Westbound traffic there--was closed for about an hour according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

