'It Shouldn't Have Happened': Suspect Identified In Fatal Crash At OKC Intersection

A driver is in custody accused of several crimes after a fatal crash Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City.

'It Shouldn't Have Happened': Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash At NE Oklahoma City Intersection

-

A driver is in custody accused of several crimes after a fatal crash Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police said Derek Strother, 51, crashed his black truck into multiple vehicles at the intersection of NE 23rd St. and Jordan Avenue. Investigators said the crash killed one person, Jordan Myrean Lacey, and injured a few others including a child.

Witnesses said Strother was speeding and swerving into the opposite lanes before the crash.

"It shouldn't have happened," said Charles Barnett, who was nearby when the crash happened. "Nice day, wasn't that much traffic. The cause of the wreck was excess speed. He was driving like he was on the interstate. 70 to 80 miles per hour."

Investigators said Strother was taken to the hospital for his injuries. While there a warrant was obtained to draw his blood. Investigators said that Strother was under the influence and did not have a valid driver's license.

Police arrested Strother for several complaints including second-degree murder, reckless driving, DUI with a fatality, driving without a license, and driving under a suspended license.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.