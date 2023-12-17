1 Stabbed In Bricktown, Investigation Underway

Sunday, December 17th 2023, 8:17 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A person was stabbed Sunday morning in Bricktown and taken to the hospital, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said it happened along Sheridan outside a club at around 1:30 a.m.

Police said a victim was stabbed in the back but was able to walk himself to the ambulance before being taken to a nearby hospital.

It's unclear what led to the stabbing at this time.

Police did not provide any suspect details.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
