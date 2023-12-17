Gilgeous-Alexander's Last-Second Basket Lifts Oklahoma City Over Denver, 118-117

A last-second shot from MVP candidate Shai-Gilgeous Alexander lifted the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

By: News 9, News On 6

Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists to go with 2 steals en route to the victory over the defending world champs.

Jalen Williams scored 24 while Holmgren finished with 17 and Dort with 13.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had 24 points in the loss.