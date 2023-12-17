A local celebrity helped shift the Oklahoma Standard into gear by granting the wish of a cancer patient.

'His Pride And Joy’: Anadarko Man Battling Cancer Gets Final Ride In His Favorite Classic Car

Cancer takes our loved ones away. One Anadarko man had one last wish and with the help of a local celebrity, that wish came true.

Time passing by is hardly noticed until the days are numbered. In Anadarko, family is everything for Shelly Harmon and her daughter Candice Carr.

“You have so many that will encourage you and be there for you during hard times,” said Shelly Harmon, whose husband is battling cancer.

For the past decade, Carr’s dad Ronnie has battled cancer.

“He kinda had a rough life,” Carr said.

Ronnie's parents were absent for most of his life, but he was always there for his kids.

“Been our hero our whole life,” Carr said.

He’s still here today. However, his cancer has taken its toll on his speech and physical abilities. He is in hospice care at home.

“I’ve never seen a stronger person before,” Carr said.

Ronnie survived lung cancer, but in 2016 everything changed.

“That’s when they found it in the brain,” Harmon said.

His love for an old classic car, a '67 Chevelle SS shifted his focus away from the little time he had left.

“His pride and joy, that car,” Carr said.

Ronnie's Chevelle is gone, but he wanted one final ride in another Chevelle.

“It’s a bad situation of course but there’s always hope,” said Tyler Matlock, a family friend.

Matlock messaged someone with a little street cred, who owns this car.

“He gave me a date and made it happen,” Matlock said.

Street Outlaws star Chuck Seitsinger shifted the Oklahoma Standard into gear granting Ronnie's wish.

“Favorite all-time car,” said Seitsinger, who granted Ronnie his final wish. “If I could do it a hundred times, I’d do it.”

“It was pretty cool,” Carr said.

A small act of kindness felt so much bigger for this family.

“He hasn’t had a lot of good days,” Harmon said. “Just to see him have a good day surrounded by his family, it meant a lot.”

Faith comforts this family. Who believes the key to a fulfilled life is by making the most of the time they have. With the people they love.

“The Lord has a last say in all this,” Harmon said. “Wouldn’t wanna do life without him.”