A wanted man accused of bailing from an allegedly stolen vehicle after a police chase on Dec. 6 has been arrested in Moore.

By: News 9

Man Accused Of Leading Authorities On Chase Arrested In Moore

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Mitchell Helms was arrested in Moore in a post on social media.

Authorities said Helms rammed two sheriff's cruisers and a police car during the chase. They said he crashed the stolen car, then fled on foot and swam across the Deep Fork River into a wooded area.

Helms is facing felony warrants out of Creek and Lincoln counties as well as any new charges from the arrest on Saturday.

