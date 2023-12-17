Man Accused Of Leading Authorities On Chase Arrested In Moore

Saturday, December 16th 2023, 9:16 pm
A wanted man accused of bailing from an allegedly stolen vehicle after a police chase on Dec. 6 has been arrested in Moore.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Mitchell Helms was arrested in Moore in a post on social media.
Authorities said Helms rammed two sheriff's cruisers and a police car during the chase. They said he crashed the stolen car, then fled on foot and swam across the Deep Fork River into a wooded area.
Helms is facing felony warrants out of Creek and Lincoln counties as well as any new charges from the arrest on Saturday.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
December 16th, 2023
December 18th, 2023
December 18th, 2023
December 18th, 2023
December 18th, 2023
December 18th, 2023
December 18th, 2023
December 18th, 2023